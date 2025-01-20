We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Now
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.
The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.
Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.
When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Suncor Energy?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.88 a share, just 30 days from its upcoming earnings release on February 19, 2025.
SU has an Earnings ESP figure of +8.64%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.88 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81. Suncor Energy is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
SU is part of a big group of Oils and Energy stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Canadian Solar (CSIQ - Free Report) as well.
Canadian Solar, which is readying to report earnings on March 13, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently -$0.15 a share, and CSIQ is 52 days out from its next earnings report.
For Canadian Solar, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.21 is +29.41%.
SU and CSIQ's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
