Triumph Financial (TFIN) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Financial (TFIN - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 29.7%. Revenues are expected to be $110.21 million, up 3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 11.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Triumph Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency ratio' should come in at 88.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 82.2% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Noninterest Income' will likely reach $18.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.23 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $91.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $91.92 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Triumph Financial have returned -0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, TFIN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.


