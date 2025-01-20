We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unveiling Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Old Second Bancorp (OSBC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 16.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $69.85 million, declining 0.2% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Old Second Bancorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 4.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.6%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 54.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 50.8%.
Analysts predict that the 'Total interest earning assets - Average Balance' will reach $5.27 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.29 billion.
Analysts forecast 'Total noninterest income' to reach $10.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.73 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest and dividend income' will likely reach $59.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $61.24 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' at $59.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $61.60 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Old Second Bancorp here>>>
Shares of Old Second Bancorp have experienced a change of +3.1% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), OSBC is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.