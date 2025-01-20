We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About HCA (HCA) Q4 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that HCA Healthcare (HCA - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.99 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $18.09 billion, increasing 4.6% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific HCA metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue per Equivalent Admission' at $18,036.69. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17,755.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Equivalent Admissions' of 997.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 974.56 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Admissions' should come in at 561.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 544.55 million.
Analysts expect 'Equivalent Patient Days' to come in at 4.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.79 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Length of Stay' reaching 5. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.
Analysts predict that the 'Number of hospitals' will reach 187. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 186.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Inpatient Revenue per Admission' should arrive at $19,608.16. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18,992 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Licensed Beds at End of Period' will reach 49,819. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 49,588.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Patient Days' will likely reach 2,714.32 Days. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,674.33 Days in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Number of freestanding outpatient surgery centers' stands at 125. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 124.
Over the past month, shares of HCA have returned +2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, HCA carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.