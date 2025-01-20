We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Customers Bancorp (CUBI - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 34.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $183.48 million, declining 4% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Customers Bancorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 57.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 49.1%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 3.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Interest-Earning Assets' should arrive at $21.00 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.80 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Interest Income' to reach $22.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.67 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest income tax equivalent' will reach $161.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $172.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $162.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $172.51 million.
Analysts expect 'Commercial lease income' to come in at $10.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9.04 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Loan fees' will reach $6.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.93 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of Customers Bancorp have experienced a change of +4.8% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CUBI is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.