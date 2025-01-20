We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for First Citizens (FCNCA) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $39.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 15.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.23 billion, down 9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific First Citizens metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 58.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 60.8%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.9%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' should arrive at $203.62 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $196.25 billion.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Nonaccrual loans at period end' will reach $1.31 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $969 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonperforming assets' will likely reach $1.35 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.03 billion.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $1.70 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.91 billion.
The consensus estimate for 'Merchant services, net' stands at $12.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Cardholder services, net' will reach $41.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $36 million.
Analysts expect 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to come in at $45.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Factoring commissions' to reach $18.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'International fees' should come in at $29.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Fee income and other service charges' at $81.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of First Citizens have demonstrated returns of +2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FCNCA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.