Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Origin Bancorp (OBK) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Read MoreHide Full Article

Wall Street analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp (OBK - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 16.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $87.75 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Origin Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $9.43 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9.17 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonperforming assets' reaching $70.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $34.04 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin (NIM)' will reach 3.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total nonperforming loans' to reach $64.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.12 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 71.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 75%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest income (FTE)' at $72.96 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $73.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should arrive at $15.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.20 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $72.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $72.99 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Origin Bancorp here>>>

Over the past month, shares of Origin Bancorp have returned +7.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, OBK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview