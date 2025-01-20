We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Honda Faces $12.8M Penalty for Inaccurate Credit Information
Honda Motor Co.'s (HMC - Free Report) auto financing arm, American Honda Finance Corp., has been fined $12.8 million by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) for allegedly providing inaccurate information that affected the credit reports of hundreds of thousands of Honda and Acura customers.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Honda Finance allowed customers to defer auto loan payments. However, the CFPB found that these accounts were mistakenly reported as delinquent instead of current to credit bureaus. The CFPB also accused Honda Finance of failing to properly investigate customer disputes. As a result, the company must pay $10.3 million in compensation to affected customers and a $2.5 million penalty to the CFPB's victims relief fund.
Honda is known for its reliability and affordability. The surge in hybrid adoption is boosting the company's sales. The company aims to sell one million hybrids this year and double production to two million by 2030. In fiscal 2025, HMC projects to sell 13.06 million motorcycles and 2.97 million automobiles, reflecting year-over-year growth of 7% and 4%, respectively, driven by higher sales in the United States and Japan.
The automaker aims for EVs and fuel cell EVs to constitute 100% of its global vehicle sales by 2040. To achieve this, Honda plans to establish a comprehensive, vertically integrated EV supply chain, focusing on reducing battery costs by more than 20% in North America by 2030. It aims to lower overall production costs by 35% and secure batteries for the production of two million EVs annually by the decade’s end.
However, Honda’s Power Products segment has been struggling with declining revenues due to reduced demand across most markets. High R&D expenses on advanced technologies and alternative fuels for the development of electric and autonomous vehicles bode well for the company’s future but are likely to limit its near-term margins.
HMC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Honda currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
