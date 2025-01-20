Despite
Five9 Trades at a Premium EV/EBITDA Value: How to Play the Stock
Despite Five9's (FIVN - Free Report) compelling growth story and AI-driven potential, its current valuation metrics suggest investors might want to exercise caution and wait for a better entry point in 2025. The stock's significant 53.1% decline in the past year warrants a careful analysis of both fundamentals and valuation before making investment decisions.
1-Year Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Valuation Analysis
Five9's premium valuation is reflected in its trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio of 31.77x, which stands significantly above the Zacks Internet - Software industry average of 7.88x. Trading at more than four times its peer group average raises questions about the stock's near-term upside potential. While high-growth technology companies often command premium valuations, this substantial deviation from industry norms suggests the stock might be priced for perfection, leaving minimal room for execution missteps or market disappointments.
FIVN’s EV/EBITDA TTM Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Business Fundamentals
The company's underlying business metrics demonstrate continued strength. Its fourth-quarter 2024 results showed encouraging growth with total revenues increasing 15% year over year to $264.2 million, while subscription revenues, representing nearly 80% of total revenues, accelerated to 20% growth. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 19.8%, and quarterly operating cash flow reached a record $41 million, indicating improving operational efficiency and profitability.
AI Leadership and Enterprise Growth
Five9's AI initiatives are gaining significant traction, evidenced by AI products contributing over 20% of the enterprise’s new logo Annual Contract Value bookings in the third quarter. The average deal size, including AI components, was five times larger than those without AI over the last four quarters, suggesting strong market demand for AI-enhanced solutions. Additionally, the growth in $1M+ ARR customers, now representing approximately 56% of subscription revenues with 29% year-over-year growth, demonstrates successful enterprise market penetration.
Strategic Position and Competition
The company maintains strong strategic partnerships, particularly its eight-year relationship with Microsoft, and continues to innovate with features like the recently launched bi-directional presence capability. However, the CCaaS market is becoming increasingly competitive, with both established players and new entrants investing heavily in AI capabilities. This intensifying competition from major CCaaS providers like Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) , RingCentral (RNG - Free Report) and Zoom (ZM - Free Report) Contact Center could pressure growth rates and margins in the future.
2025 Outlook
Management's preliminary guidance for 2025 suggests revenues of $1.13 billion, with expectations to surpass the current street consensus of $2.52 for non-GAAP EPS. While these projections demonstrate confidence in continued growth and margin expansion, much of this optimism appears to be reflected in the current valuation multiples.
For fourth-quarter 2024, Five9 projects revenues between $267 million and $268 million and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of 69-71 cents, suggesting continued growth momentum heading into 2025. The company's focus on balancing growth with profitability is evident in its improving financial metrics and operational efficiency.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 indicates 13.21% year-over-year revenue growth to $1.03 billion. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.37 per share, suggesting a 15.61% rise year over year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Investment Strategy
Given the premium valuation and market uncertainties, investors might benefit from a patient approach to building positions in Five9. Several factors support this conservative stance. The high EV/EBITDA multiple indicates limited room for further multiple expansion, suggesting potential vulnerability to any execution missteps or market volatility. Macroeconomic uncertainties could continue to pressure high-multiple software stocks, potentially creating better entry points. Additionally, rising competition in the CCaaS market might impact growth rates and pricing power.
Conclusion
While Five9's long-term growth prospects remain attractive, supported by strong AI momentum and enterprise customer growth, current valuation levels warrant caution. Trading at an EV/EBITDA of 31.77x versus the industry average of 7.88x suggests limited near-term upside potential. For investors interested in the stock, a prudent approach would be to wait for valuation multiples to normalize, monitor quarterly execution and consider gradual position building through dollar-cost averaging. Though the company's market position and AI-driven strategy remain compelling, the premium valuation combined with market uncertainties makes waiting for a better entry point in 2025 a sensible strategy. FIVN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).