New Strong Sell Stocks for January 21st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #24 (Strong Sell) List today:

AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY - Free Report) is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Agilon Health, Inc. (AGL - Free Report) is a healthcare services company for seniors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) is a glass and metal products and services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 60 days.

