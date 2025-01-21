Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Old National Bancorp (ONB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Old National Bancorp (ONB - Free Report) reported revenue of $495.72 million, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $486.03 million, representing a surprise of +1.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Old National Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 54.4% versus 53% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 3.3% versus 3.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $48.41 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.22 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total noninterest income: $95.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $85.94 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $399.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $400.09 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $20.58 million versus $19.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wealth and investment services fees: $30.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.36 million.
  • Mortgage banking revenue: $7.03 million compared to the $6.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Old National Bancorp have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

