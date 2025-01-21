Back to top

Charles Schwab (SCHW) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.33 billion, up 19.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +12.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Charles Schwab performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total client assets: $10,101.3 billion versus $10,030.82 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Clients daily average trades - Total: 6.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6 million.
  • Average Interest Earning Assets: $426.44 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $426.15 billion.
  • Average Client Assets - Total advice Solutions: $698.18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $673.06 million.
  • Net revenues- Other: $175 million versus $180.22 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.
  • Net revenues- Bank deposit account fees: $241 million compared to the $202.55 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.5% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Net interest revenue: $2.53 billion versus $2.42 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.
  • Net revenues- Asset management and administration fees: $1.51 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.6% change.
  • Net revenues- Trading revenue: $873 million compared to the $855.44 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Asset management and administration fees- Schwab money market funds: $389 million compared to the $391.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.1% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Asset management and administration fees- Schwab equity and bond funds, ETFs and collective trust funds (CTFs): $125 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $129.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.6%.
  • Net revenues- Asset management and administration fees- Mutual Fund OneSource and other non-transaction fee funds: $231 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $231.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.9%.
Shares of Charles Schwab have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

