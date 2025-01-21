We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Charles Schwab (SCHW) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2024, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.33 billion, up 19.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +12.22%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Charles Schwab performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Charles Schwab here>>>
- Total client assets: $10,101.3 billion versus $10,030.82 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Clients daily average trades - Total: 6.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6 million.
- Average Interest Earning Assets: $426.44 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $426.15 billion.
- Average Client Assets - Total advice Solutions: $698.18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $673.06 million.
- Net revenues- Other: $175 million versus $180.22 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.
- Net revenues- Bank deposit account fees: $241 million compared to the $202.55 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.5% year over year.
- Net revenues- Net interest revenue: $2.53 billion versus $2.42 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.
- Net revenues- Asset management and administration fees: $1.51 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.6% change.
- Net revenues- Trading revenue: $873 million compared to the $855.44 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year.
- Net revenues- Asset management and administration fees- Schwab money market funds: $389 million compared to the $391.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.1% year over year.
- Net revenues- Asset management and administration fees- Schwab equity and bond funds, ETFs and collective trust funds (CTFs): $125 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $129.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.6%.
- Net revenues- Asset management and administration fees- Mutual Fund OneSource and other non-transaction fee funds: $231 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $231.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.9%.
Shares of Charles Schwab have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.