Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB - Free Report) reported $2.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 billion, representing a surprise of -1.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fifth Third Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Book value per share: $26.17 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $28.92.
  • Efficiency Ratio (FTE): 54.7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 56.1%.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 3% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio): 0.5% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Return on average assets: 1.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.
  • Tangible book value per share (including AOCI): $18.69 versus $21.34 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $193.51 billion versus $197.01 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Return on average common equity: 13% versus 12.3% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • CET1 Capital Ratio: 10.5% versus 10.7% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases: $823 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $705.20 million.
  • Tier 1 risk-based Capital Ratio: 11.8% versus 12% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Tangible common equity (including AOCI): 6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.5%.
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

