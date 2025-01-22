We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest market close, PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) reached $115.81, with a -1.04% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.65%.
Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 6.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 3.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.17%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PulteGroup in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2025. In that report, analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $3.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.66 billion, up 8.58% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PulteGroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. PulteGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PulteGroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.74 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.29 of its industry.
Investors should also note that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.46 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.83.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, placing it within the bottom 14% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.