JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest market close, JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) reached $38.50, with a -1.28% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 7.47% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.80, reflecting a 6.67% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $45.16 billion, reflecting a 4.76% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for JD.com, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. JD.com, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, JD.com, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.36, which means JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that JD has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
