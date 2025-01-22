We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) closed at $19.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.76% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.88% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.43% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.30, down 1400% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $187.03 million, indicating a 19.3% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.66% increase. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.