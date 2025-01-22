We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The latest trading session saw Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT - Free Report) ending at $3.70, denoting a +0.54% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65%.
The company's stock has climbed by 15.72% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Bit Digital, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.04, marking a 100% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.74 million, up 54.12% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bit Digital, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Bit Digital, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Bit Digital, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 105.14. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.37.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.