Petrobras (PBR) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $13.81, indicating a +0.66% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.
Shares of the oil and gas company witnessed a gain of 6.11% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Petrobras in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.82, showcasing a 35.43% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $22.63 billion, indicating a 16.5% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.21% lower. Petrobras presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Petrobras is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.72, which means Petrobras is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that PBR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.17. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.