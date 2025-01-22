We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Southern Copper (SCCO) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Southern Copper (SCCO - Free Report) standing at $98.68, reflecting a +0.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the miner had gained 4.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Southern Copper in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Southern Copper to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85.96%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.84 billion, showing a 23.57% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.19% lower. Southern Copper is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Southern Copper has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.57 right now. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.57 of its industry.
We can also see that SCCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Non Ferrous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.95.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.