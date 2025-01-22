We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM - Free Report) standing at $41.76, reflecting a -1.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.65%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.3% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.36, marking a 22.22% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $340.83 million, indicating a 4.15% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.82, so one might conclude that Navios Maritime Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, placing it within the bottom 4% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NMM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.