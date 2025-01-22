We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
VALE S.A. (VALE) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) closed at $8.98, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.65%.
The the stock of company has by 0% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VALE S.A. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, down 3.57% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.03 billion, indicating a 23.15% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.42% lower within the past month. Right now, VALE S.A. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, VALE S.A. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.84. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.84.
We can additionally observe that VALE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. VALE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.28 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.