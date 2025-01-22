Back to top

Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Pinnacle Financial (PNFP - Free Report) reported revenue of $475.34 million, up 19.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.90, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $463.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80, the EPS surprise was +5.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pinnacle Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 55.1% versus 54.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Nonaccrual loans: $147.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $125.68 million.
  • Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans: 0.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Average balances - Total interest-earning assets: $46.40 billion compared to the $45.90 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $149.11 million versus $126.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $363.79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $360.31 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $111.55 million compared to the $107.61 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gains on mortgage loans sold, net: $2.34 million compared to the $2.45 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $15.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.50 million.
  • Insurance sales commissions: $2.90 million versus $3.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Trust fees: $9.10 million versus $8.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Pinnacle Financial have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

