Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Netflix (NFLX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) reported $10.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16%. EPS of $4.27 for the same period compares to $2.11 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.12 billion, representing a surprise of +1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.20.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Netflix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Netflix here>>>
- Global Streaming Memberships - Paid net membership additions (losses): 18.91 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 9.12 million.
- Global Streaming Memberships - Paid memberships at end of period: 301.63 million compared to the 291.69 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- UCAN - Paid memberships at end of period: 89.63 million compared to the 87.01 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- APAC - Paid memberships at end of period: 57.54 million versus 55.18 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- EMEA - Paid memberships at end of period: 101.13 million compared to the 99.2 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- LATAM - Paid memberships at end of period: 53.33 million compared to the 50.95 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- LATAM - Paid net membership additions (losses): 4.15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.71 million.
- LATAM - Average paying memberships: 51.26 million versus 50.04 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- United States and Canada: $4.52 billion versus $4.49 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change.
- Revenue- Asia-Pacific: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Latin America: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $3.29 billion versus $3.22 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change.
Shares of Netflix have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.