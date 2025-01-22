Back to top

Image: Bigstock

These 2 Transportation Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Southwest Airlines?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) earns a #2 (Buy) eight days from its next quarterly earnings release on January 30, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.48 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.48 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.45 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Southwest Airlines has an Earnings ESP of +6.78%. Investors should also know that LUV is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

LUV is part of a big group of Transportation stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at GE Aerospace (GE - Free Report) as well.

GE Aerospace, which is readying to report earnings on January 23, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.06 a share, and GE is one day out from its next earnings report.

For GE Aerospace, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 is +3.51%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, LUV and GE could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

