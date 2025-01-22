We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking (SBCF - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $128.8 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Seacoast Banking metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 3.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.4%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 65.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.3% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Total nonperforming loans' to reach $76.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $65.10 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Total nonperforming assets' stands at $83.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $72.66 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balance - Total Earning Assets' of $13.65 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.10 billion in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total noninterest income' should come in at $19.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.34 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income - FTE' will likely reach $110.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $111.04 million in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income' should arrive at $110.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $110.82 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Seacoast Banking here>>>
Over the past month, Seacoast Banking shares have recorded returns of -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SBCF will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>