Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Exploring Analyst Estimates for NBT (NBTB) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Read MoreHide Full Article

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp (NBTB - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. Revenues are expected to be $148.24 million, up 7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain NBT metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net interest margin (FTE)' to come in at 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should arrive at $42.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $38.49 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest income (FTE)' to reach $105.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $99.84 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for NBT here>>>

NBT shares have witnessed a change of -1.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NBTB is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview