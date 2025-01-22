We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for NBT (NBTB) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp (NBTB - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. Revenues are expected to be $148.24 million, up 7.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain NBT metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net interest margin (FTE)' to come in at 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should arrive at $42.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $38.49 million.
Analysts forecast 'Net interest income (FTE)' to reach $105.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $99.84 million.
NBT shares have witnessed a change of -1.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NBTB is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.