What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Graco (GGG) Q4 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, reflecting a decline of 5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $552.15 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.6%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Graco metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Industrial' reaching $187.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Process' to come in at $129.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Contractor' to reach $235.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.5% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Industrial' will reach $67.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $71.10 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Contractor' should arrive at $69.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $69.24 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Process' will reach $33.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $38.09 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
