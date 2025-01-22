We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Stay Ahead of the Game With Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $157.8 million, declining 5.1% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Enterprise Financial Services metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 60.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55.7%.
Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 4.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.2%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonperforming loans' will reach $32.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $43.73 million in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will likely reach $14.07 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.38 billion.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $17.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25.45 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $140.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $140.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Deposit service charges' reaching $4.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Tax credit income' to reach $3.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.69 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income (FTE)' stands at $143.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $142.65 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
