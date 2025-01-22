Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Stay Ahead of the Game With Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Analysts on Wall Street project that Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $157.8 million, declining 5.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Enterprise Financial Services metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 60.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55.7%.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 4.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonperforming loans' will reach $32.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $43.73 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will likely reach $14.07 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.38 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $17.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25.45 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $140.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $140.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Deposit service charges' reaching $4.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Tax credit income' to reach $3.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.69 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income (FTE)' stands at $143.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $142.65 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Enterprise Financial Services here>>>

Over the past month, shares of Enterprise Financial Services have returned +1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, EFSC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview