Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ally Financial (ALLY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.03 billion, down 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +36.84%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ally Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (as reported): 3.3% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 67.1% versus 58.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Book value per share: $37.92 versus $39.18 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average finance receivables and loans outstanding: 1.6% versus 1.9% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total other revenue: $517 million compared to the $590.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.
  • Gain on mortgage and automotive loans, net: $6 million compared to the $5.67 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +100% year over year.
  • Insurance premiums and service revenue earned: $368 million versus $364.09 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.
  • Net financing revenue: $1.51 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Other (loss) / gain on investments, net: -$24 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $52.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -128.2%.
  • Other income, net of losses: $167 million versus $163.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.
  • Total financing revenue and other interest income: $3.53 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
  • Interest and fees on finance receivables and loans: $2.83 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ally Financial here>>>

Shares of Ally Financial have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise