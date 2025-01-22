Back to top

Compared to Estimates, United Community Banks (UCB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, United Community Banks (UCB - Free Report) reported revenue of $250.86 million, up 39.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $243.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how United Community Banks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio - Operating: 55.2% versus 57.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $115.64 million versus $116.93 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $25.83 billion versus $25.47 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $113.58 million compared to the $114.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest revenue: $210.33 million versus $209.98 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $40.52 million compared to the $33.09 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest revenue (FTE): $211.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $210.22 million.
Shares of United Community Banks have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

