First Community (FCCO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, First Community (FCCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $17.47 million, up 14.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Community performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (taxable equivalent): 3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.7% compared to the 69.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $3.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.52 million.
Shares of First Community have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

