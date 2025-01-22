Keysight Upgrades Chiplet PHY Designer With Enhanced Support

Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) recently launched the latest version of its Chiplet PHY Designer 2025, a cutting-edge solution for enhancing high-speed digital chiplet design for AI and data center applications. This upgraded software brings simulation capabilities for the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) 2.0 standard and adds support for the Open Computer Project Bunch of Wires (BoW) standard, enabling designers to perform pre-silicon validation and facilitate a smoother transition to tapeout. Key Takeaways From KEYS’ Launch
As semiconductor designs for AI and data center applications become increasingly complex, ensuring robust communication between chiplets is critical for performance. Open standards like UCIe and BoW are emerging as key solutions to define the interconnects between chiplets in advanced 2.5D/3D packaging. Being the industry's first electronic design automation tool to provide comprehensive modeling and simulation capabilities, it enables chiplet designers to efficiently and accurately verify the compliance of their designs, ultimately lowering costs and development risks in semiconductor manufacturing.
Another key benefit of the Chiplet PHY Designer is the significant acceleration of time-to-market. The solution automates the simulation and compliance testing processes, including the setup of critical tests like Voltage Transfer Function analysis. This process reduces manual effort, speeds up the validation process and allows design teams to focus on other aspects of their chips. By removing some of the bottlenecks associated with chiplet design, engineers can meet deadlines and bring their products to market faster. With the latest software, engineers can get valuable insights into several critical parameters, such as signal integrity, bit error rate and crosstalk. These insights are crucial for identifying potential issues before silicon is manufactured, helping to avoid costly re-spins and reducing the risk of performance failures in the final product. Moreover, the Chiplet PHY Designer optimizes the clocking designs, particularly for high-speed interconnects. The tool supports analysis of advanced clocking techniques like quarter-rate data rate, which is important for ensuring precise synchronization and minimizing signal timing errors. This capability allows designers to ensure the seamless operation of chiplets in complex systems. Will Strong Portfolio Additions Aid KEYS’ Prospects?
Keysight's cutting-edge solutions are shaping the future of connectivity across diverse sectors, from enhancing network visibility for telecom providers to certifying the next generation of wired connectivity and optimizing workflows for research facilities. The company is experiencing solid order growth in its testing equipment. The 5G network emulation solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market.
With the launch of the Chiplet PHY Designer, Keysight continues its commitment to advancing semiconductor testing technology by providing innovative solutions that meet the industry's evolving needs. This reinforces its position as a leader in the field and addresses the industry's dynamic needs. These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Keysight’s testing solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward. KEYS’ Stock Price Performance
Shares of Keysight have gained 10.3% over the past year compared with the
industry’s growth of 11.7%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research KEYS’ Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below. Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Its effective management of a strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%. IDCC pioneered advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops various advanced technology solutions for digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. Workday Inc. ( WDAY Quick Quote WDAY - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%. WDAY is a top supplier of enterprise-level software solutions for the fields of human resources and finance management. The company's cloud-based platform makes it simpler for businesses to offer analytical insights and decision support by integrating finance and human resources into a single system.
Image: Bigstock
Keysight Upgrades Chiplet PHY Designer With Enhanced Support
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) recently launched the latest version of its Chiplet PHY Designer 2025, a cutting-edge solution for enhancing high-speed digital chiplet design for AI and data center applications. This upgraded software brings simulation capabilities for the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) 2.0 standard and adds support for the Open Computer Project Bunch of Wires (BoW) standard, enabling designers to perform pre-silicon validation and facilitate a smoother transition to tapeout.
Key Takeaways From KEYS’ Launch
As semiconductor designs for AI and data center applications become increasingly complex, ensuring robust communication between chiplets is critical for performance. Open standards like UCIe and BoW are emerging as key solutions to define the interconnects between chiplets in advanced 2.5D/3D packaging. Being the industry's first electronic design automation tool to provide comprehensive modeling and simulation capabilities, it enables chiplet designers to efficiently and accurately verify the compliance of their designs, ultimately lowering costs and development risks in semiconductor manufacturing.
Another key benefit of the Chiplet PHY Designer is the significant acceleration of time-to-market. The solution automates the simulation and compliance testing processes, including the setup of critical tests like Voltage Transfer Function analysis. This process reduces manual effort, speeds up the validation process and allows design teams to focus on other aspects of their chips. By removing some of the bottlenecks associated with chiplet design, engineers can meet deadlines and bring their products to market faster.
With the latest software, engineers can get valuable insights into several critical parameters, such as signal integrity, bit error rate and crosstalk. These insights are crucial for identifying potential issues before silicon is manufactured, helping to avoid costly re-spins and reducing the risk of performance failures in the final product.
Moreover, the Chiplet PHY Designer optimizes the clocking designs, particularly for high-speed interconnects. The tool supports analysis of advanced clocking techniques like quarter-rate data rate, which is important for ensuring precise synchronization and minimizing signal timing errors. This capability allows designers to ensure the seamless operation of chiplets in complex systems.
Will Strong Portfolio Additions Aid KEYS’ Prospects?
Keysight's cutting-edge solutions are shaping the future of connectivity across diverse sectors, from enhancing network visibility for telecom providers to certifying the next generation of wired connectivity and optimizing workflows for research facilities. The company is experiencing solid order growth in its testing equipment. The 5G network emulation solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market.
With the launch of the Chiplet PHY Designer, Keysight continues its commitment to advancing semiconductor testing technology by providing innovative solutions that meet the industry's evolving needs. This reinforces its position as a leader in the field and addresses the industry's dynamic needs.
These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Keysight’s testing solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.
KEYS’ Stock Price Performance
Shares of Keysight have gained 10.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 11.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
KEYS’ Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Its effective management of a strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%.
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%.
IDCC pioneered advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops various advanced technology solutions for digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
Workday Inc. (WDAY - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.
WDAY is a top supplier of enterprise-level software solutions for the fields of human resources and finance management. The company's cloud-based platform makes it simpler for businesses to offer analytical insights and decision support by integrating finance and human resources into a single system.