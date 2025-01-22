We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
Fifth Third Bancorp in Focus
Headquartered in Cincinnati, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB - Free Report) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 6.1% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.37 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.3%. In comparison, the Banks - Major Regional industry's yield is 3.23%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.49%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.48 is up 2.8% from last year. Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 7.91%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp's current payout ratio is 43%. This means it paid out 43% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Earnings growth looks solid for FITB for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $3.61 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 7.12%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.
For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, FITB is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).