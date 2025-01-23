We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Commvault Systems (CVLT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $162.80, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.28%.
Coming into today, shares of the data-management software company had gained 3.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 28, 2025. On that day, Commvault Systems is projected to report earnings of $0.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.54%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $245.53 million, showing a 13.24% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $954.7 million, indicating changes of +15.1% and +13.76%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.51% downward. Right now, Commvault Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Commvault Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 47.84. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.23 of its industry.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
