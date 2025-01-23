We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Tutor Perini (TPC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $27.16, indicating a -0.91% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.28%.
The construction company's stock has climbed by 12.61% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tutor Perini in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.30, marking a 132.97% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.09 billion, indicating a 6.83% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Tutor Perini. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Tutor Perini is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Tutor Perini is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.7. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.26 for its industry.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.