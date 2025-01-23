We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
MoneyLion Inc. (ML - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $86.59, indicating a -0.01% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.61% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.28%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.54, marking a 238.46% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $149.51 million, showing a 32.36% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.93% higher. MoneyLion Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note MoneyLion Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.34.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
