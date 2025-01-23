Back to top

Compared to Estimates, SL Green (SLG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

SL Green (SLG - Free Report) reported $139.61 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $1.45 for the same period compares to -$2.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $140.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53, the EPS surprise was -5.23%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SL Green performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental revenue including Escalation and reimbursement revenues: $156.93 million versus $158.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
  • Revenues- Investment income: $5.42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21%.
  • SUMMIT Operator revenue: $38.57 million compared to the $38.82 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Other income: $30.75 million versus $19.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +68.3% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.13 compared to the -$0.10 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of SL Green have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

