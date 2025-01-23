We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Symbotic Inc. (SYM - Free Report) closed at $33.29, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.28%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 36.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $489.61 million, showing a 32.88% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.14 per share and a revenue of $2.28 billion, representing changes of +275% and +22.47%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.47% higher. Symbotic Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Symbotic Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 231.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.69, which means Symbotic Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that SYM has a PEG ratio of 7.72 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.48 at yesterday's closing price.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.