Compared to Estimates, CACI International (CACI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CACI International (CACI - Free Report) reported $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. EPS of $5.95 for the same period compares to $4.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.17, the EPS surprise was +15.09%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CACI International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue - Organic Growth (YOY): 8.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.6%.
  • Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Expertise: $925.90 million versus $966.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.
  • Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Technology: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year.
  • Revenues by Customer Group- Commercial and other: $87.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $174.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
  • Revenues by Customer Group- Federal Civilian Agencies: $433.69 million versus $397.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.
  • Revenues by Customer Group- Department of Defense: $1.58 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for CACI International here>>>

Shares of CACI International have returned +14.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

