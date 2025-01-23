Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cathay (CATY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cathay General (CATY - Free Report) reported $186.49 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $1.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $185 million, representing a surprise of +0.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cathay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 45.7% versus 44.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3%.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $22.17 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.18 billion.
  • Net interest income before provision for loan losses: $171.01 million compared to the $169.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $15.47 million compared to the $14.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Letters of credit commissions: $2.06 million versus $2.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Cathay have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

