Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Q4 Earnings

Eagle Bancorp (EGBN - Free Report) reported $74.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $81.08 million, representing a surprise of -7.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Eagle Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.3% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.5% versus 54.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $4.07 million versus $5.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $70.79 million versus $75.81 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Eagle Bancorp have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

