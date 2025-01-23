We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Steel Dynamics (STLD - Free Report) reported $3.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.5%. EPS of $1.36 for the same period compares to $2.61 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96 billion, representing a surprise of -2.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Steel Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Steel Dynamics here>>>
- Steel - Average external sales price (Per ton): 1,011 $/ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 981.38 $/ton.
- Steel Fabrication - Average sales price (Per ton): 2,718 $/ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,727.95 $/ton.
- Steel - External Shipments (Tons): 2,617.91 KTon compared to the 2,696.13 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.
- Steel Fabrication - Shipments (Tons): 145.9 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 149.45 KTon.
- Steel - Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted): 370 $/ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 355.96 $/ton.
- Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Butler, Columbus and Sinton: 1,841.75 KTon compared to the 1,906.88 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
- Metals Recycling - Ferrous shipments (Gross tons): 1,421.02 KTon versus 1,445.04 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
- Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Steel Processing Divisions: 460.16 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 439.07 KTon.
- External Net Sales- Steel: $2.65 billion compared to the $2.65 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.2% year over year.
- External Net Sales- Steel Fabrication: $396.23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $407.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.9%.
- External Net Sales- Metals Recycling: $482.08 million compared to the $546.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
- External Net Sales- Other: $287.74 million compared to the $353.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year.
Shares of Steel Dynamics have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.