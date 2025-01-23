Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Old Second Bancorp (OSBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $73.19 million, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $69.85 million, representing a surprise of +4.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Old Second Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.7% compared to the 4.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.1% compared to the 54.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $5.26 billion compared to the $5.27 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $11.61 million versus $10.94 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Other income: $0.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.21 million.
  • Net interest and dividend income: $75.28 million versus $59.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wealth management: $3.30 million compared to the $2.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Change in cash surrender value of BOLI: $0.77 million compared to the $0.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Card related income: $2.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.57 million.
  • Service charges on deposits: $2.66 million compared to the $2.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (TE): $61.93 million versus $59.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net gain on sales of mortgage loans: $0.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.44 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Old Second Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Old Second Bancorp have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

