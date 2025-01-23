Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Plexus (PLXS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Plexus (PLXS - Free Report) reported revenue of $976.12 million, down 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.73, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $983.71 million, representing a surprise of -0.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Plexus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Market Sector- Healthcare/Life Sciences: $374 million compared to the $382.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Market Sector- Aerospace/Defense: $160 million compared to the $168.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Market Sector- Industrial: $442 million compared to the $432.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Plexus here>>>

Shares of Plexus have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Plexus Corp. (PLXS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise