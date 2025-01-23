Back to top

Image: Bigstock

RLI Corp. (RLI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, RLI Corp. (RLI - Free Report) reported revenue of $435.95 million, up 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $436.37 million, representing a surprise of -0.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -14.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RLI Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net operating expenses - Total: 37.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 38.6%.
  • Net loss & settlement expenses - Total: 56.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 57.9%.
  • Underwriting income (loss) - Total: 94.4% compared to the 96.5% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Underwriting income (loss) - Surety: 87.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 82.2%.
  • Underwriting income (loss) - Property: 80.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 88.7%.
  • Underwriting income (loss) - Casualty: 103.9% versus 105.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net operating expenses - Property: 33.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 31.8%.
  • Net premiums earned: $397.18 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $398.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.
  • Net investment income: $38.78 million compared to the $38.11 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.
  • Net premiums earned- Property: $134.61 million versus $136.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change.
  • Net premiums earned- Surety: $36.74 million versus $38.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
  • Net premiums earned- Casualty: $225.82 million compared to the $223.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for RLI Corp. here>>>

Shares of RLI Corp. have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


RLI Corp. (RLI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise