Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB - Free Report) reported revenue of $111.32 million, up 9.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $100.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +85.19%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amerant Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs / Average total loans held for investment: 0.3% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 74.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 68.3%.
  • Net interest margin: 3.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.
  • Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets: $9.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.35 billion.
  • Total Non-Performing Loans: $104.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $83.80 million.
  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $122.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $95.88 million.
  • Noninterest income: $23.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.84 million.
  • Net interest income: $87.63 million versus $82.70 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amerant Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Amerant Bancorp have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise