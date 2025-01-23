Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About First Internet (INBK) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) reported $39.49 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.1%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was -57.73%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Internet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 1.7% versus 1.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $24.70 million versus $25.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $15.94 million compared to the $11.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $23.55 million versus $23.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Internet here>>>

Shares of First Internet have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Internet Bancorp (INBK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise