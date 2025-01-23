Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, QCR Holdings (QCRH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

QCR Holdings (QCRH - Free Report) reported $91.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.3%. EPS of $1.93 for the same period compares to $1.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $89.7 million, representing a surprise of +2.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how QCR Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP): 58.3% compared to the 51.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest margin (GAAP): 3% versus 3.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $8.24 billion versus $8.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases: 0.1% versus 0.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $30.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.73 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $61.20 million compared to the $61.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Capital markets revenue: $20.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.50 million.
  • Deposit service fees: $2.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.26 million.
  • Gains on sales of residential real estate loans: $0.73 million compared to the $0.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income - tax equivalent (non-GAAP): $70.90 million compared to the $71.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of QCR Holdings have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

