Image: Bigstock

Alaska Air (ALK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Alaska Air Group (ALK - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.53 billion, up 38.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion, representing a surprise of +0.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +106.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alaska Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Passenger Load Factor: 83.8% versus 83.7% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total revenue per ASM (RASM): 15.54 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.59 cents.
  • Available seat miles (ASM): 22.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 22.56 billion.
  • Revenue passenger miles (RPM): 19.07 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 19.06 billion.
  • Economic fuel cost per gallon: $2.54 compared to the $2.59 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Fuel gallons: 279 Mgal compared to the 274.29 Mgal average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Passenger Yield: 16.67 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16.83 cents.
  • Operating expenses per ASM, excluding fuel and special items: 11.57 cents compared to the 12.87 cents average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Consolidated - ASMs per fuel gallon: 83.8 Gal versus 82.3 Gal estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Consolidated - Average full-time equivalent employees (FTEs): 30,396 versus 26,719 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Consolidated - Revenue passengers: 14.34 billion versus 11.23 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Passenger: $3.18 billion versus $3.20 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.6% change.
Shares of Alaska Air have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

