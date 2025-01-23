We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Lockheed (LMT) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $6.60 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 16.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $18.85 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lockheed metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Aeronautics' will reach $7.88 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net sales- Rotary and Mission Systems' to come in at $4.41 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Missiles and Fire Control' will reach $3.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Space' reaching $3.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Aeronautics' should arrive at $749.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $761 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Profit- Space' of $293.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $307 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Profit- Rotary and Mission Systems' will likely reach $510.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $579 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating Profit- Missiles and Fire Control' stands at $278.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $395 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lockheed here>>>
Lockheed shares have witnessed a change of +2.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LMT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>